SEATTLE, April 11 An executive hired by
billionaire Paul Allen to be his personal and professional
technology adviser has left the job less than six months after
starting work for the Microsoft Corp co-founder, a
source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Parag Garg, who took the job in November, was a high-profile
hire for Allen. It was not clear if Garg was fired or resigned,
the source said.
Garg previously worked at Amazon.com Inc and before
that worked on Microsoft's Xbox team. Garg claims on his
LinkedIn page to be the founder of Amazon's recently launched
Fire TV system but Amazon did not immediately respond to a
request to comment on the statement.
Representatives for Allen did not immediately return a
request for comment. Garg could not immediately be reached.
Allen is a large technology investor through his Vulcan Inc
vehicle and also has a valuable real estate and sports
portfolio, including the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.
Allen, like his former business partner and schoolfriend
Bill Gates, now devotes a lot of his time to philanthropy, but
his personal foundation is going through a period of staff
turnover.
Long-time vice president of the Paul G. Allen Family
Foundation, Sue Coliton, left last month after 15 years working
with the Allens. The foundation, led by Allen's sister Jody
Allen, is still searching for an executive to run its
philanthropy operations.
