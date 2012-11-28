* Algebra app DragonBox No. 1 grossing education app in 8
countries
* Plans to launch 4 more math games in 2013
* Several key people from browser firm Opera Software
* Have already turned down several buyout offers
By Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Nov 28 The startup behind the algebra app
that overtook Angry Birds as No. 1 in the Norwegian app store
earlier this year aims to replicate that success globally next
year with four more mathematics games.
The goal of WeWantToKnow AS - to teach 12 years of math
curriculum in some 30 hours of game play - is ambitious, but its
founders are certain that the success of the first version of
DragonBox, the algebra game which has been downloaded more than
50,000 times, proves the target is within reach.
The company will roll out a new version of DragonBox later
this year and in 2013 it will introduce games for functions,
probability, geometry and numbers, the other key fields of
mathematics.
Teacher Jean-Baptiste Huynh created the first game after
becoming frustrated with how math is being taught, teaming up
with Rolf Assev, a key executive at No 5 browser firm Opera
Software more than a decade ago.
Assev brought in other former executives from 1995-founded
Norwegian tech star Opera, the oldest browser firm globally and
the only publicly listed one focused on browsers.
The aim of WeWantToKnow is to redefine mathematical language
for games and adapt the learning process into game play.
"It is the educational part that is really hard, and we have
cracked the code. This type of game is going to be a "must have"
in all future learning," Huynh told Reuters.
Currently, some 100 schools in the United States are testing
the game in a joint project with the University of Washington.
There are no direct rivals on the market, and the firm said
it already turned down a number of buyout offers from major
gaming firms. It also has no plans to go public.
"We will do this on our own, and we have enormous ambitions.
Why should we go public? Just ask Mark Zuckerberg if he thinks
that the past year has been fun. I think he wishes he could
still do whatever he wanted with his own company," said
marketing director Assev.
Huynh and his partner Patrick Marchal own 70 percent of the
company, with the rest owned by former Opera executives,
including long time CEO and co-founder Jon Von Tetzchner.