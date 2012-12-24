Dec 24 Whether it is improving health or
managing finances better, about 87 percent of Americans will
make resolutions for 2013 and there are plenty of apps to help
them achieve their goals.
Nearly half of New Year's resolutions are about setting
health-related goals, which is the most popular category,
according to a recent survey by online broker TD Ameritrade.
Rather than jumping into a rigorous fitness routine, a new
app called 5K Runner suggests it might be better to ease into
things slowly and focus on building sustainable habits. The
iPhone app helps couch potatoes ramp up their running distance
to 5 km over the course of eight weeks.
"You're slowly building this routine into your daily life
with a lot of success and after eight weeks you're literally
running 5K, which is pretty big if (initially) you're not
running at all," said David-Michel Davies, the executive
director of T he Webby Awards, an annual ceremony honoring
Internet companies.
The app guides runners through each run, alternating periods
of running and walking for 35 minutes.
Davies also recommends Nike+ Running and RunKeeper, two
popular and free fitness apps, which use GPS to track distance
traveled, speed and calories burned. Both apps are available for
iOS and Android devices.
Diet is another component of good health and a focus of many
apps. Fooducate is an iPhone and Android app that helps shoppers
make healthier purchases at the supermarket by allowing them to
scan the barcodes of products and get insight into how healthy
the product is.
Their database, which contains over 200,000 products,
displays a grade for the product and information on its
contents. It can show whether there are hidden additives or the
probability of containing genetically modified ingredients.
"There are a lot of healthy people out there who unknowingly
buy products that have an inordinate amount of salt in them,"
Davies said.
DietBet is an app for people with a competitive streak.
Available for iPhone and on the Web, it allows its users to join
in a four-week weight loss challenge to lose 4 percent of
weight. Everyone bets money, which goes into a fund, and submits
proof of weight lost. People who meet the challenge split the
money.
"It comes back again to how people get motivated," Davies
said. "Gamification is something that technology has really
enabled and for some people it really works."
To stay on top of finances, Davies recommends Mint, which
provides a visual view of all financial accounts and is
available for iOS, Android and on the Web.
(Reporting by Natasha Baker in Toronto; Editing by Patricia
Reaney and Eric Beech)