By Joseph White
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Jan 6 Big automakers have spent
several years watching their stock prices drift while the
valuations of upstarts such as Uber and Tesla soared.
This week the automotive empire struck back at the would-be
disruptors of its century-old business model.
On Monday, General Motors Co said it would invest $500
million in ride-hailing company Lyft, its most aggressive move
yet into a future where on-demand ride services threaten to
replace auto ownership and robots could unseat human drivers.
GM's move and others underscore Detroit's determination to
battle Silicon Valley for dominance of clean urban transport.
Ford Motor Co used this week's Consumer Electronics
Show in Las Vegas to announce that Toyota Motor Corp,
the No. 1 global car maker, will use Ford software to connect
smart phones to dashboards and join Ford in promoting that
SmartDeviceLink system to other automakers.
Executives from German automakers Daimler AG, BMW
AG and Volkswagen AG promoted their effort to design
autonomous vehicles using mapping technology not from
Google, but from HERE, a European mapping company the
German luxury car makers bought last year.
This week's events mark a turning point in the power
struggle between auto and tech companies, analysts and industry
experts say.
At stake, executives say, are potentially trillions of
dollars in revenue from selling both vehicles and "mobility
services"- ride sharing, car sharing, connections to mass
transit, travel services, repair work, and access to valuable
data on what consumers do with and in their cars. Automakers may
need major stakes in such emerging industries to replace
potentially massive losses, over time, in traditional auto sales
to individuals.
"The tension will increase. These areas (automotive and
tech) are converging, and now will hit head on," said Jeffrey
Owens, chief technology officer of big auto supplier Delphi
Automotive Plc, formerly part of GM. "The winners are those who
create some of the disruption themselves."
GM executives say that is their aim. The automaker's CEO,
Mary Barra, used a speech at CES to unveil the production
version of the Chevrolet Bolt, an electric car with a 200-mile
driving range that GM said it will start selling within a year
at about $35,000.
The Bolt's estimated range and price matches what Tesla, the
Palo Alto electric car maker, has been promising for years - a
practical rechargeable car for the masses. Tesla's repeated
delays in delivering its second luxury vehicle - the Model X
crossover - raise doubts about whether Tesla can quickly match
the fresh competition from GM.
Tesla said on Wednesday it plans to unveil the design for
the Model 3 in March and start selling the car in 2017. "Model 3
is on schedule," Tesla spokeswoman Khobi Brooklyn wrote in an
email Wednesday.
The Bolt is also the first GM car designed from the start to
be attractive to car sharing services, Pam Fletcher, executive
chief engineer for electric vehicles, told Reuters in an
interview.
The Bolt's interior is as large as a midsize car's, with the
flat floor allowing passengers to easily exit on either side of
the car. Drivers sit high and have more visibility, and the car
can download a driver's personal settings for radio and displays
- and change when a different driver uses the car.
GM can benefit in another way from promoting the Bolt to
ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft. Selling electric
cars to individual consumers has so far yielded meager sales for
GM and other mainstream automakers.
But the economics of using an electric car for urban and
suburban ride sharing are better, and sales to ride-sharing
services could help GM meet electric car sales mandates that
will be ratcheting up over the next several years in California
and other states seeking to crack down on greenhouse gas
pollution.
GM plans to promote the Bolt as a small crossover utility
vehicle, or CUV - aligning it with one of the hottest segments
in the global car market.
At Ford, Chief Executive Mark Fields said the company will
allocate more capital toward ventures designed to capture a
share of a market for transportation services beyond building
and selling vehicles.
"It's not chump change," Fields said in an interview of
Ford's mobility investment plans, without saying how much.
The investments won't come at the expense of the company's
core business, which derives most of its profits from sales of
big Ford pickups and sport utility vehicles.
Fields has signed off on spending $4.5 billion to develop 13
new electrified vehicles by 2020, including gas-electric
hybrids.
At Ford, as at rivals, the electrification of vehicles will
merge with efforts to develop vehicles that can drive
themselves. Ford plans to put a fleet of 30 autonomous, plug-in
hybrid Ford Fusions on the road as it accelerates efforts to
develop cars that can drive themselves.
Like many Detroit executives, Fields has often stood on a
stage and beamed as a sheet came off a new sports car or truck.
On Tuesday, on a stage at the Mandalay Bay resort here, Fields
heralded the new age in the car business when he grabbed a
small, black cylinder and, holding it in one hand, declared:
"Here is the all new PUCK."
The PUCK, made by Velodyne, is an advanced, compact LiDAR
sensor that Ford will use as the eyes of its new generation of
autonomous cars.
When self-driving cars hit the market, they may do so in the
form of low-speed electric vehicles designed specifically for
ride-hailing companies in central cities, said Xavier Mosquet,
managing director at Boston Consulting Group. Within two years,
he said, "you will see small-scale experiments in a number of
cities around the world."
In the past, automakers wouldn't have been much interested
in such ventures.
Then Uber came along, garnering a value from investors
estimated at $51 billion after a round of funding in July -
roughly equivalent to GM's market capitalization as of Tuesday.
Uber's investors believe the company's promise of dropping the
cost of rides on demand, expanding the market for such services
and developing services built on customer data represents a rare
opportunity.
Uber envisions autonomous cars that could someday replace
its hundreds of thousands of contract drivers. The San Francisco
company has gone to top-tier universities and research centers
to build up this capability.
Tesla's soaring stock value - the company was worth about
$29.3 billion this week even after a recent skid in its share
price - also jolted executives at established automakers.
Tesla bulls, including Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas,
say the company is well positioned because of its roots in
digital commerce and the technology of its cars to be a leader
in developing autonomous transportation on demand services. But
Jonas, in a recent report, cautions that as of now, "like all
major car companies, Tesla's business of selling human-driven
machines utilized (less than) 4% of the time is not
sustainable."
Whether big carmakers can move fast enough over the long run
to avoid getting left behind as digital disruptors such as Uber,
Tesla Motors Inc or Alphabet Inc's Google pioneer new markets
won't be clear for some time.
It's clear now, however, that the industry takes such
threats quite seriously. Automakers, not Silicon Valley
companies, are the leaders in self-driving car technology
patents, a study by the Intellectual Property and Science
Division of ThomsonReuters found this week. Toyota is the global
leader in the number of self-driving car patents, the report
found. The tech company with the most
autonomous-driving patents, Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google, ranks
26th on the list.
Profiting from ride-sharing and other service businesses
will require automakers to overhaul their corporate structures,
said Hans-Werner Kaas of McKinsey and Co.
"You need new management systems," he said.
Automakers also need different kinds of employees. Toyota
Motor Corp this week announced it has hired a team of robotics
engineers - including the former head of Google's robotics
efforts, James Kuffner, to lead a new Toyota Research Institute
that will focus on autonomous vehicle and home robotics
technology.
"Everyone who has been hired is very eager to change the
world," Kuffner said at a press briefing at CES.
(Additional reporting by Alexandria Sage, Paul Ingrassia,
Bernie Woodall and Julia Love; Editing by Eric Effron and Brian
Thevenot)