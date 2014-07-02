* High-tech car market seen reaching $50 bln within 10 yrs
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, July 2 Technology and telecoms firms
could be the big winners in a connected car market that may be
worth $50 billion over the next decade, luring investors away
from traditional automakers.
Chip-makers or tech giants such as Infineon and
Google are among a variety of companies involved in the
rapid development and testing of intelligent cars from those
that drive themselves to those allowing a driver to use mobile
phone apps through the dashboard.
A number of carmakers are embracing the trend, with Nissan
Motor Co, Volkswagen AG's Audi and Toyota
Motor Corp working with outside tech firms to test
self-driving car technology.
However, it is the tech and telecom firms - from U.S.
bellwethers to small European companies - that are seen
benefiting the most, fund managers and analysts said.
"It's a whole new market emerging," said Christian Jimenez,
fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu Gestion.
"The best way to play it for investors in the long term is
to buy names such as Microsoft or chip makers such as
Infineon, not (automakers) Peugeot and
Renault ".
If the new market grows to $50 billion as forecast by French
bank Exane BNP Paribas that would be roughly half the size of
German carmaker BMW's revenues last year.
Internet giant Google Inc is leading the charge
among tech companies, trying to break into the century-old
industry as it works on its own prototypes of fully autonomous
vehicles.
It may be a few years before driverless cars hit the road
but Google is already shaking things up in the sector, saying
last week that the first cars running its Android Auto - a
voice-enabled software allowing drivers to navigate maps and
send messages while behind the wheel - will hit showrooms later
this year.
Apple is also in the race, with its new CarPlay -
which integrates iPhone functionality - allowing drivers to use
applications directly via the dashboard to view maps, make
calls, listen to music and send and receive text messages.
Only about 10 percent of vehicles have built-in connectivity
today, but the number is expected to rise to more than 90
percent by 2020, according to the British consulting firm
Machina Research.
"This is not a distant dream, but a five-year race where
there is money to be made, or lost," Exane BNP analyst Stuart
Pearson said in a note to clients, predicting that the market
for connected car services would grow by an estimated 30 percent
a year through to 2020.
EUROPEAN PRESENCE
Investors are also keen to pick smaller, specialised
companies at the heart of changes in the car driving.
AKKA technologies, a French engineering firm which
has been developing a prototype of electrical driverless car,
has seen its stock soared by nearly six-fold since 2009.
"The autonomous car is not science fiction, it's real and
it's happening now. The technology is ready, it's just a
question of regulation at this point," said Philippe Obry, head
of research and development at AKKA.
"The idea is not to upgrade existing cars with new
technologies, it's to rethink the whole sector and the way
people will use cars in the future...We're not a car maker, so
it's been easier for us to think outside the box."
Shares in French electric car battery maker Blue Solutions
have jumped 130 percent since their initial public
offering last October, which was more than 15 times
oversubscribed.
Among big European tech stocks, Nokia and
TomTom are seen facing their make-or-break moment with
the connected car, Exane's Pearson said.
"The two map-makers hold a duopoly in maps for embedded
solutions of original equipment manufacturers and auto part
suppliers. If these embedded solutions dominate in the long run,
our TomTom fair value could rise by 32 percent, 13 percent at
Nokia."
CHIP MAKERS PROFIT
Analysts and fund managers also see chip makers such as
Germany's Infineon and Texas Instruments profiting from
the push into driverless cars, while telecom operators will also
win from the increased data revenue, with larger, cross-border
operators set to dominate.
Last April, Infineon - whose chips activate airbags, enable
cruise control and cut vehicle emissions - raised its profit
outlook for the year and said it would lift its dividend after
posting forecast-beating quarterly results, buoyed by robust
demand from the automotive sector.
Qualcomm and Intel are already competing
to supply chips that connect cars to the Internet and processors
for increasingly sophisticated navigation and entertainment
systems.
Whether made with 3G chips from Qualcomm or Bluetooth and
Wifi chips from Broadcom, every wirelessly connected
car needs components to handle power amplification, switching
and filtering, made by companies such RF Micro Devices Inc
and Skyworks Solutions. This year, those two
companies have seen their stocks surge 91 percent and 68 percent
respectively.
"Whether it's connectivity from a phone or a car or a Nest
thermostat or a home security system, the only thing ubiquitous
across the Internet of Things is they have to connect
wirelessly," said Ascendiant Capital analyst Cody Acree, who
recommends Skyworks as a play on connected cars.
Bosch, STMicro and San Jose, California-based InvenSense
are supplying growing numbers of sophisticated sensor
chips for braking, driver assist and other safety functions that
are bringing cars nearer to becoming autonomous.
(Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco;
Editing by Lionel Laurent and Anna Willard)