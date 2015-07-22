* Bitcoin tech seen holding more potential than currency
* Blockchain may be used for share deals, property rights
* Banks see opportunity to cut costs, provide transparency
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 22 A year ago, bitcoin was widely
dismissed as little more than a way for drug-dealers and
terrorists to move money around anonymously. Now, some of the
world's biggest banks and companies are buying into the
technology behind it.
Underlying the controversial web-based "cryptocurrency" is
the blockchain - a massive ledger of every bitcoin transaction
ever made that is verified and shared by a global network of
computers.
But the data that can be secured by the blockchain is not
restricted to bitcoin transactions. Any two parties could use it
to exchange other information, including stock deals, legal
contracts and property records, within minutes and with no need
for a third party to verify it.
Backers say it could cut out the middleman and help fight
corruption, as the process by which the data is secured makes it
virtually impossible to tamper with. Banks reckon it could save
them money by making their operations faster, more efficient and
more transparent.
But these are early days - bitcoin was invented just six
years ago - and the blockchain is still being experimented with.
As is often the case with new technology, as when Apple released
the iPad, it is not clear what problem it solves.
Peter Kirby, CEO of Texas blockchain-focused start-up
Factom, likened the technology's stage of development to that of
the internet in the early 1990s, when it was seen as little more
than a way to send emails.
"Here we are again in the email for the internet era, and
everyone's like, 'Oh, it's all about moving money through the
world.' No. It's about a giant distributed ledger that you can
write anything to and never unwrite it."
Factom is using the blockchain to build a permanent and
secure land title record in Honduras, one of the poorest
countries in Latin America, where land-grabbing and corruption
are rife.
SHARED LEDGER
Every 10 minutes, a "block" of bitcoin transactions is
verified by thousands of computers, mainly in places where the
substantial energy needed to power them is cheap, such as China
and Iceland. That block of data is then layered on top of the
previous one to form a "chain".
Because the ledger thus created is shared by all of them, if
anyone wants to go back and change any of the data, they would
have to change every single copy of it, making the blockchain
all but tamper-proof.
That also solves the problem of money being spent more than
once, something that has plagued earlier attempts to create
digital currencies. This is an advance that makes the blockchain
a "key technological innovation", according to the Bank of
England, which has a dedicated team looking into the technology.
In June, U.S. exchange operator Nasdaq said it was
exploring new ways for shares to be issued and transferred,
while Reuters disclosed earlier this year that IBM was looking
at creating a digital cash and payment system using the
blockchain.
BANKING ON THE BLOCKCHAIN
In recent months, major banks such as UBS, Barclays, ING,
Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon have announced ventures into
blockchain technology.
The potential for transactions to be settled in minutes,
rather than days, with fraud or hacking almost impossible, is
drawing banks in. That, and the desire not to be left behind.
"We'd rather disrupt ourselves before somebody else does,"
said ING's global head of transaction services, Mark Buitenhek.
"Our approach ... is just to start doing it, and in a year's
time, we'll see," he said. "If it takes off, it takes off, and
if it doesn't, it doesn't."
With banks under increased regulatory scrutiny, the ability
to prove via an immutable record that their trillions of dollars
of daily transactions have been carried out in clients' best
interests, not just their own, could prove invaluable.
"The spin-offs from bitcoin are limitless," said Adam
Vaziri, a board member of the UK Digital Currency Association.
"Using the blockchain (will) avoid any manipulation of records."
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Giles Elgood)