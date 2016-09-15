By Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, Sept 15
LONDON, Sept 15 Ripple, a U.S. start-up which
uses the blockchain technology that underpins digital currency
bitcoin to help banks speed up their dealings with one another,
has raised a further $55 million from investors, it said on
Thursday.
The investors include Standard Chartered and
Accenture, and take the total amount of money raised by
the company so far to $93 million, it said, one of the largest
sums raised by a blockchain start-up. Fellow San Francisco-based
blockchain firm Coinbase has raised a total of $117 million.
Ripple offers banks a way to transact with each other
directly using blockchain, without the need for an intermediary.
Its backers including Marc Andreessen, one of Silicon Valley's
best-known venture capitalists.
Blockchain technology - also known as distributed ledger or
distributed financial technology - works as an electronic
record-keeping and transaction-processing system, which requires
no third-party verification.
Banks are increasingly investing in the technology, betting
it will cut settlement times and make transactions faster, more
reliable and easier to audit.
Total investment in blockchain over the past three years is
approaching $1.5 billion, according to the World Economic Forum.
"This investment is part of our commitment to the bank's
digitization agenda," said Standard Chartered's global head of
transaction banking, Alex Manson. "Ripple is one of the most
advanced distributed financial technology companies in the
industry."
Spanish bank Santander said earlier this year it was using
Ripple in a pilot programme for staff who wanted to send money
overseas.
The other investors in Ripple's Series B fundraising round
included SCB Digital Ventures - the venture arm of Thailand's
Siam Commercial Bank - and Japan's SBI Holdings.
Ripple also said it had added several new banks to its
network, with banks such as Mizuho and National Australia Bank
joining those already in its network, including UBS and
UniCredit.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Mark Potter)