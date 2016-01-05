By Alexandria Sage
LAS VEGAS Jan 4 Start-up electric car venture
Faraday Future on Monday previewed a technology-heavy concept
race car it hopes to develop into a range of connected vehicles
that can challenge luxury rivals like Tesla and Audi in the
growing global market for non-gasoline cars.
The California-based company, which has backing from Chinese
billionaire Jia Yueting, has remained tight-lipped about its
plans since its launch 18 months ago. Days ahead of this week's
Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, it still had revealed no
details about its debut vehicle, expected for 2017.
Faraday is part of a group of Chinese-funded start-ups
hoping to capitalize on disruption in the auto industry amid
global regulatory demand for electric or hybrid vehicles, a
growing trend of connectivity in cars and a sharp rise in
interest in mobility alternatives, such as Uber.
At the center of the new wave of China's electric vehicle
(EV) producers is Jia, founder of LeTV , or Leshi
Internet Information & Technology Co. Jia has also funded
another California EV start-up, Atieva, and other EV efforts.
His deep pockets have investors speculating about whether
Faraday can take on publicly traded Tesla, although executives
insist there is room in the expanding market for both companies.
LeTV, whose many areas of focus include film production,
smart TVs and consumer electronics, is an advantage for Faraday.
Experts believe the technology for self-driving cars will be
ready by 2020, and as it is adopted over the following years,
there will be more opportunities for drivers to focus on a
screen.
Faraday sees a growing market for electric vehicles in the
United States, despite low gasoline prices that have curbed
consumer demand in the short term. Its ties with China open up
that country's fast-growing, second-largest EV market in which
others, including Tesla Motors, have struggled.
Faraday's senior vice president of R&D and product
development, Nick Sampson, told Reuters ahead of the unveiling
that the company's first electric vehicle for consumers would be
a premium car built in a $1 billion Nevada manufacturing plant.
The plant will be built near Las Vegas beginning in the next few
weeks.
"We are building premium pure electric vehicles, that's what
the manufacturing site will produce, and we are demonstrating
that over time we will produce a range of vehicles," Sampson
said. He said buyers of owner-operated vehicles will be only one
potential market.
"Initially they'll be sold to owners, but we also see the
changing landscape in the industry, there are far more people
that will want just mobility in the future," he said.
With its teardrop shape and aerodynamic tunnels that allow
air to flow through the car and cool the batteries, the FFZERO1
Concept race car shown in Las Vegas is not intended to be
produced, Sampson said.
"It's more an illustration of what is possible" with its
underlying tech currently being tested in other cars, he said.
Central to that is a proprietary engineering platform model
that supports a range of vehicle types, cutting back on
development and production time. The adjustable chassis can
accommodate strings of batteries that are more easily changed
than single batteries. The number of batteries would depend on
car size.
Faraday has been poaching talent from rivals such as Tesla
and BMW. The company, based in Gardena, California,
outside Los Angeles, now has more than 550 employees.
Underscoring China's efforts to encourage electric vehicles,
both Beijing Electric Vehicle Co, an affiliate of
government-owned BAIC Motor Corp Ltd, and state-owned
Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp have opened
research centers in Silicon Valley.
Sampson denied that Faraday's main competitor would be
Tesla, whose premium Model S electric vehicle has shaken up the
traditional automaking industry. Like Tesla, Sampson said,
Faraday will target buyers of luxury gasoline-powered cars to
expand the still-tiny EV market in the United States.
"Thinking about us and Tesla squabbling over 1 percent of
the market, it's not really part of the equation," he said.
