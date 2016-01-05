(Adds details on Apple CarPlay, Android Auto)
By Joseph White
LAS VEGAS Jan 5 Ford Motor Co said
Tuesday it plans to triple to 30 the size of its fleet of
self-driving test cars as part of an effort to accelerate
autonomous vehicle development.
In an announcement coinciding with the Consumer Electronics
Show in Las Vegas, Ford said it will begin using a new, lower
cost LiDAR sensor made by California-based Velodyne. The high
cost of such sensors, which act as the eyes of a self-driving
car, is one of the main technical obstacles to widespread
commercialization of self-driving vehicles, industry executives
say.
Ford said it will be the first automaker to use Velodyne's
new solid state "hybrid Ultra PUCK Auto" sensor. The compact
device replaces the spinning scanners mounted on the rooftops of
some autonomous test vehicles. Ford said two of these sensors
could replace four current LiDAR sensors. The Ultra PUCKs are
small enough to mount on a side-view mirror, Ford said.
Ford said it will add 20 hybrid Ford Fusion sedans to its
existing 10-vehicle self-driving car fleet, and test them on
roads in California, Arizona and Michigan. Rival automakers are
also testing fleets of self-driving cars on and off public
roads. Alphabet Inc's Google has been testing
self-driving cars of various kinds, including some of its own
design, since 2009.
Separately, Ford said it is exploring ways to link in-home
automation devices such as Amazon.com Inc's Echo to the
Sync communications systems in its cars to allow consumers to
control lights or thermostats inside the home from the car, or
start up cars and check fuel levels from inside the house.
In a third technology-related move, Ford said it will
collaborate with drone maker DJI to sponsor a contest to develop
drone-to-vehicle communications systems using the connectivity
systems on a Ford F-150. Contestants would design a system that
United Nations workers can use to survey disaster areas, Ford
said. The winner would get $100,000.
Ford also said Apple Inc's CarPlay and Google's
Android Auto smartphone connectivity platforms would come
preinstalled in all 2017 model year cars equipped with Sync 3,
its latest infotainment system.
Ford said 2016 model year car owners with Sync 3 will be
able to upgrade to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
(Reporting by Joe White, additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera
and Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)