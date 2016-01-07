By Joseph White
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Jan 6 Mobileye NV wants to
convince automakers that join its project to create
crowd-sourced maps to share their data, creating a constantly
updated, global digital map to guide self-driving cars, Chairman
and Chief Technology Officer Amnon Shashua said Wednesday.
"We'll encourage them to cross-license maps and cooperate
with each other," Shashua said, elaborating on the deal on the
sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show.
The driver-assistance software maker said earlier in the day
that it had agreements with General Motors Co and
Volkswagen AG and expected a third large automaker
to join the project. The announcement sent Mobileye shares up
sharply Wednesday.
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation is
expected to announce an agreement with Mobileye related to the
agency's "Smart City" project, which proposes to select a
mid-sized city to test data systems to smooth traffic flows.
The mapping venture with the automakers is part of
Mobileye's strategy to be a bigger player in autonomous vehicle
systems, challenging, among others Alphabet Inc's
Google.
Mobileye and the automakers will work together to build
digital maps that record landmarks in three dimensions, and use
one-dimensional data to record road conditions. The map data
would be gathered from cameras powered by Mobileye chips and
software and installed on vehicles to enable forward collision
warning and other safety features.
The Mobileye mapping system is designed to use much less
bandwidth in mobile Internet connections than more detailed maps
used to guide Google's autonomous vehicles, Shashua said.
For now, he said, the companies will have separate
collections of mapping data generated from their own cars.
GM, Mobileye's largest customer, announced plans to work
with Mobileye earlier this week, and said it was exploring the
deployment of Mobileye's Road Experience Management mapping
system in vehicles later this year.
Volkswagen executive Herbert Diess, head of the German
automaker's mass market Volkswagen brand, said Tuesday the
automaker would be working with Mobileye on mapping.
Shashua didn't name the potential third partner, but said it
would be a large automaker, not Tesla Motors Inc, which
uses Mobileye vision systems in its cars. VW and the third
automaker would likely start building their maps in 2018, he
said.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)