LONDON Oct 17 Tech City, a government-backed
body promoting London's technology hub, on Thursday picked a
first 25 British-based online businesses, in sectors such as
property, fashion and leisure, to receive help to grow into
major companies.
It chose firms including travel search engine Skyscanner,
property business Zoopla and games company Mind Candy - with its
Moshi Monsters brand - to get public and private support with
the aim of becoming international companies that could
eventually be listed or bought out by Internet giants.
The programme involves the Tech City Investment
Organisation, which was set up to attract investment to the
"Silicon Roundabout" area on the edge of London's City financial
district.
Its "Future Fifty" scheme was launched in April, by finance
minister George Osborne and Tech City's chief executive Joanna
Shields, to mentor companies and provide business development
assistance such as legal advice and accountancy.
A second batch of 25 companies will be announced in
December, Shields said.
"The fact that we've got such a great cohort of companies
moving through this programme ... is testament to the fact that
if you are going to start a business, this is a great place to
do it," said Shields, a former head of social media group
Facebook's operations in Europe.
The year-long programme will provide press and promotional
backing, educational content and specially designed events.
London's technology hub is attracting foreign companies,
with Chinese mobile gaming company Rekoo the latest to announce
it would open an office in the area.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang and Paul Sandle; Editing by Anthony
Barker)