BARCELONA Nov 15 France Telecom could look at
options for its British joint venture mobile operator EE at the
end of next year, including listing some shares or bringing in a
minority investor, its CFO said.
France Telecom owns half of EE, Britain's largest
mobile operator, with Deutsche Telekom.
"There is clearly a long-term commitment of the two
shareholders even if there might have been some uncertainties in
the past whether we would stay or not," said Gervais Pellissier,
the chief financial officer of France Telecom.
Pellissier said both shareholders wanted to remain in
control of EE.
"There could be some space at the end of next year to look
at something," he said at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference in
Barcelona on Thursday.
France Telecom Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard told
Bloomberg on Thursday that the group had received "many"
expressions of interest on EE from private equity funds that he
declined to name.
A France Telecom spokesman confirmed Richard's comments.
A former boss of EE, Tom Alexander, spoke to private equity
firms including KKR, CVC and Providence about putting
together a buyout earlier this year. But he gained little
traction for a bid, sources told Reuters at the time.