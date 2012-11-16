BARCELONA Nov 16 German software group SAP
confirmed its target to reach more than 20 billion
euros ($26 billion) in revenue by 2015, as the company continues
to win market share, its co-chief said on Friday.
"We articulated our strategy in 2010 of becoming a 20
billion euro company by 2015 and a very firm commitment to
becoming a 35 percent margin business by 2015," co-Chief
Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe told a Morgan Stanley investor
conference.
"On the revenue side we are ahead of that plan. We are now
saying we will be more than 20 billion euro, and we are
discussing a little bit how much more, but clearly we see we are
taking market share, we are growing faster than the original
plan, that is the good news."
($1 = 0.7817 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, writing Harro ten Wolde)