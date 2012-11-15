* Board will weigh whether GVT deal is needed-COO
* Sawiris offer is one option to help finance GVT bid -COO
* Tel Italia sees Brazil as core market -COO
* GVT is a "good and interesting asset" -COO
By Leila Abboud
BARCELONA, Nov 15 Telecom Italia's
board will discuss whether to bid for Brazilian telecom operator
GVT at a December 6 meeting, the chief operating officer said.
If the board decides that the potentially 7 billion euros
($8.9 billion) deal for Vivendi-owned GVT is needed to
boost its current presence in Brazil, then it will weigh how to
finance it, including the recent proposal from Egyptian tycoon
Naguib Sawiris to invest in Telecom Italia via a capital
increase.
COO Marco Patuano said at an investor conference held by
Morgan Stanley that Telecom Italia was dedicated to its business
in Brazil, where it owns the third-biggest mobile player TIM.
"We always said Brazil is a core market for us, and there is
a good and interesting asset for sale," he said, referring to
broadband specialist GVT.
"If the board considers that these investments have to be
made in Brazil, then all the possibilities on financing will be
evaluated, including the offer of Sawiris, which would add
financial flexibility."
Patuano declined to comment on the amount of backing that
Sawiris had offered in a letter he sent to the company,
expressing his interest in investing in Telecom Italia.
Press reports have put the figure between 2-5 billion euros,
while Sawiris has denied the 5 billion figure. Patuano said only
that the letter was an "important declaration of interest" but
was "fairly general" and did not go into details.
Vivendi is seeking to sell GVT and other assets as part of
an ongoing strategy review aimed at cutting debt and boosting
its flagging share price.
Sources have told Reuters that Vivendi is seeking at least 7
billion euros for GVT, and that Telecom Italia is one of four
companies that have obtained documents on the Brazilian telecoms
company. The deadline for preliminary, non-binding bids is
around the end of the year, the people said.
GVT is a fast-growing alternative provider of fixed
telephone, broadband, and TV services in 120 Brazilian cities,
which Vivendi bought in 2009 for 2.9 billion euros.
Since Telecom Italia's own fixed broadband market share is
very low in Brazil, analysts say GVT would allow the Italian
group to better compete with rivals America Movil and
Telefonica.
America Movil, U.S.-based DirecTV, which is a big player in
Brazil's pay-TV, and former incumbent Oi have also received
information on GVT and are weighing bids, the sources said.
Telecom Italia's potential interest in GVT sets up a clash
with Spain's Telefonica, which owns a 10.5 percent indirect
stake in the Italian group via a holding company known as Telco.
Telefonica and Telecom Italia are competitors in Brazil, so
analysts have speculated that the Spanish group will not be
eager to see it snap up GVT.
The unlisted holding company Telco own 22.4 percent of the
Telecom Italia, and its shareholders are Telefonica, insurer
Assicurazioni Generali, and banks Mediobanca
and Intesa Sanpaolo.
NETWORK SPIN-OFF
Also on the agenda for Telecom Italia's board on December 6
is a plan to spin-off the operator's fixed network in Italy,
Patuano said.
Telecom Italia is considering the radical move to put its
existing network of decades-old copper lines - worth between 9
and 15 billion euros - into a separate company that would run
Italy's fixed telephone and broadband system and sell capacity
to other Internet providers on a wholesale basis.
The new "access network company" could attract investment
from outside investors including Italy's state-backed investment
fund CDP, which is in talks with Telecom Italia over such a
move.
Proponents of the move, including some in the Italian
government, say the spin-off would give Telecom Italia more
incentive and means to invest in broadband, which is notoriously
slow and weak in the country.
"Given the fact that the network separation is a potentially
transformational deal for Telecom Italia, it has to be performed
very carefully and in an orderly manner," said Patuano.
"We appointed our advisers to have the discussions with the
potential co-investor to negotiate on value of the underlying
asset, the capital structure of separated entity, the
governance, and the capital investment budget."
"The results of that process will be presented to the board
and they will decide if whether to move forward," he explained.
Once that first stage was completed, Telecom Italia would
still have major questions to negotiate with regulators on how
new wholesale company would be regulated, Patuano added, so a
second study phase of the spin-off will be needed.