BARCELONA Nov 16 Metro PCS expects its
shareholders to back its deal to merge with T-Mobile USA
in a vote planned for February or March, its finance
officer said on Friday.
Braxton Carter told a Morgan Stanley investor conference
that the group had held talks with several suitors but was now
100 percent behind the deal with T-Mobile.
T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, and MetroPCS said
last month that they wanted to merge their companies, creating a
stronger number four on the U.S. wireless market.
Analysts and bankers have been expecting a fresh round of
consolidation there since AT&T Inc's bid to buy T-Mobile
USA collapsed late last year.