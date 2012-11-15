BARCELONA Nov 15 Vivendi plans to act
on the findings of its strategy review in the coming quarters,
the French group's Finance Director Philippe Capron said on
Thursday.
Asked when Vivendi would take action on its strategy review
and asset sales, Capron told a Morgan Stanley conference: "We
are not under immediate pressure and have given ourselves no
specific calendar.
"But we have raised hopes in the investor community that we
cannot disappoint by taking years and years to figure out what
we want to be. We will likely need to act in the coming
quarters."
Vivendi has been reviewing its media-to-telecom conglomerate
structure since April in an effort to revive a flagging share
price and pay down its debt. It is now working on sales of
Brazilian telco GVT and Maroc Telecom, sources have told
Reuters, and earlier sought to sell Activision Blizzard but had
no bidders at the price it wanted.