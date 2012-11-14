By Kate Holton
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 14 Vodafone Group Plc
chief Vittorio Colao said he could not rule out an exit from the
United States, a day after posting results showing the Verizon
Wireless business there has become the main growth engine for
the British group.
Speaking in Barcelona at a conference organised by
investment bank Morgan Stanley, Colao said the Vodafone board
regularly reviews what to do with its stake in Verizon Wireless
and would continue to do so.
Vodafone owns 45 percent of Verizon Wireless and Verizon
Communications Inc owns the rest, and shareholders from
both sides have questioned whether Vodafone will want to remain
in an asset that it does not control.
The two parents have for instance clashed in the past over
the payment of a dividend.
"Verizon Wireless is in the biggest, most attractive market
in the world, and it's the leading company in terms of
management and it is still going very well," Colao told the
technology, media and telecoms conference.
"Having said that ... the board formally twice a year, and
perhaps even more, looks at the portfolio. We look at the pros
and cons and we look at the situation and the board makes that
decision."
The question of what to do with Verizon was reignited in
recent years after Vodafone embarked on a programme to sell
assets it did not control, aiming to streamline its portfolio
and return cash to shareholders who felt the company's share
price did not reflect the sum of its many individual assets.
GROWTH DRIVER
Half-year results released on Tuesday however showed the
Verizon business contributes over half the group's adjusted
operating profit and is a key driver of growth at a time when
consumers in Europe are cutting back on using their mobile
phones.
Colao was asked how Verizon Wireless differed to the French
SFR business, in which Vodafone sold its 44 percent stake to
majority partner Vivendi for 6.8 billion pounds in
2011.
"First there is the geographic exposure and the quality of
the asset," he said, noting the U.S. is in a healthier state
than the French market, which has been hit by a price war.
"It is a judgement that you have to make, I see myself as
the guardian of money from shareholders," he said.
With many customers cutting back on spending or using
applications such as Skype for free, Vodafone is rolling out a
new offer called Vodafone Red, which allows customers to make
unlimited calls and text messages and pay for different amounts
of data to access the Internet.
It hopes this will also enable the group to charge more for
the fastest speeds provided by its fourth-generation network,
which it is rolling out around the world.
Asked if this could result in customers initially paying
less as they save on the cost of voice and texts, Colao said it
could, but over time he expected it to pay off.