WASHINGTON, July 25 Google Inc,
Amazon.com Inc, eBay Inc, Facebook Inc
and other big Internet companies are starting a trade
association to handle political and regulatory issues in
Washington, a person close to the group said on Wednesday.
The Internet Association, which will open its doors in
September, will act as a unified voice for major Internet
companies, said President Michael Beckerman, a former advisor to
the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Energy and
Commerce Committee.
Beckerman would not identify the association's members or
discuss which issues the group will focus on. But the source
confirmed that leading members were Google, Amazon, eBay and
Facebook.
Internet companies have been lobbying recently on issues as
disparate as easing visa restrictions to hire overseas
engineers, revenue repatriation, privacy, cybersecurity and
sales taxes for Internet companies.
"We want to educate (lawmakers) about the impact of the
Internet in their congressional districts," said Beckerman. "In
September, we'll do a full rollout and announce companies and
announce policy positions."
Google and Facebook have been steadily ramping up federal
lobbying spending.
Google, the world's No. 1 Web search engine, increased
federal lobbying spending by 90 percent year-on-year, spending
$3.92 million in the second quarter to lobby the U.S. Congress,
the White House and various federal agencies, according to
required filings disclosing lobbying.
The company, which is being investigated by antitrust
regulators in the United States and Europe, lobbied officials at
the Federal Trade Commission, the Federal Communications
Commission and the Department of Commerce.
Facebook boosted its spending on federal lobbying by 200
percent in the second quarter, spending $960,000 on issues
including online privacy and immigration reform.
The world's largest online social network with 900 million
users, Facebook said it lobbied lawmakers on market structure
and initial public offering issues during the quarter.
In May, Facebook became the first U.S. company to go public
with a market valuation above $100 billion. But the market debut
was marred by technological glitches on the Nasdaq exchange and
criticism that the IPO was priced too high.
EBay spent $400,600 dollars on lobbying in the second
quarter, up about 10 percent from the same quarter in 2011. Its
lobbying efforts focused on piracy and counterfeiting, air
pollution and revenue repatriation, according to disclosure
filings.
Amazon spent $690,000 in the second quarter, up about 25
percent from the second quarter of 2011. Its lobbyists worked on
issues including sales tax, privacy and advertising.