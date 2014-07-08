By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 Samsung Electronics
, Intel Corp and Dell have joined to
establish standard ways for household gadgets like thermostats
and light bulbs to talk to each other, at odds with a framework
backed by Qualcomm, LG Electronics and
other companies.
The new Open Interconnect Consortium, like the
Qualcomm-supported AllSeen Alliance, aims to establish how smart
devices work together in a trend increasingly called the
Internet of Things.
Manufacturers are rolling out growing numbers of
Internet-connected burglar alarms, televisions and light
switches. But like the early days of video cassette recorders,
current smart home products are often incompatible with each
other.
The new consortium, which also includes chipmakers Broadcom
and Atmel, was announced in a news release
late on Monday.
Doug Fisher, general manager of Intel's Software and
Services Group, told Reuters that the framework to be developed
by the new consortium would address security and other issues
not adequately handled by the AllSeen group.
The potential emergence of smart household products made by
manufacturers using two sets of incompatible standards would be
incidental, he said.
"We're not out to create that. We just think the industry
has spoken and there's this approach that's needed," Fisher
said. "We're certainly welcoming others to participate."
Last week, Microsoft became the 51st member of the
AllSeen Alliance, which also includes Sharp Corp and
other consumer electronics manufacturers.
Rob Chandhok, senior vice president of Qualcomm Technologies
Inc, compared the two competing standards groups to walled-off
online services in the early 1990s before widespread Internet
use.
"It's better for us to have an industry-wide shared platform
than to be divided," Chandhok said. "I don't want to get to a
'Prodigy and CompuServe' of the Internet of Things."
Technology heavyweights Apple and Google are also pursuing
their own ways of interconnecting household devices.
Apple, known for strictly controlling how other
companies' products interact with its own, in June announced
HomeKit, which will integrate control of devices like lights and
thermostats.
Google's Nest has also partnered with companies
including Whirlpool Corp and light bulb maker LIFX to
integrate their products with its thermostats and smoke
detectors.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Jan Paschal)