TEL AVIV, March 28 (Reuters) -

* U.S.-Israeli analytics and management platform provider ControlUp said on Tuesday it raised $10 million in a round led by K1 Capital and Jerusalem Venture Partners, bringing its total funding to $13.3 million.

* The company's platform analyses data from a global customer base to find patterns, detect problems and generate insight.

* ControlUp said it will use the funds to grow the company and enlarge its client base worldwide. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)