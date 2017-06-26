Plunge in UK confidence hits Debenhams, adds to slowdown fears
* Messy election, weakening housing market weigh on consumers
June 26 Apple Inc is working with Cisco Systems to help businesses that primarily use gear from both companies to obtain a discount on cyber-security insurance premiums, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins onstage at a Cisco event in Las Vegas.
Cook argued that the combination of gear from the two companies was more secure than the use of competing technology, such as the Android mobile operating system made by Alphabet Inc's Google.
"The thinking we share here is that if your enterprise or company is using Cisco and Apple, that the combination of these should make that (cyber-security) insurance cost significantly less," Cook said. "This is something we're going to spend some energy on. You should reap that benefit." (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
TEL AVIV, June 27 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, launched a home TV service on Tuesday as part of a plan to generate new income streams in the face of intense competition in the cell phone market. Partner's revenue and profit have plunged in the wake of a 2012 reform that opened up the mobile market to a host of new players and its new TV service follows a similar move by rival Cellcom two years ago.