TEL AVIV, June 16 Israeli cyber security startup
enSilo has raised $10 million in a round of financing led by
Lightspeed Venture Partners with additional investment from
existing backer Carmel Ventures, the company said on Tuesday.
The new investment will be used to expand operations
particularly in North America, where it will open offices on the
west coast of the United States.
Rather than focusing on preventing attackers from
infiltrating networks, the company assumes organisations have
been compromised and focuses on preventing the extraction of
critical data. Employees can continue working even when the
system is infected.
When enSilo's technology detects an attempt to steal data,
it sends a single alert to the customer notifying them of the
situation and blocks malicious outbound communications.
"We seek to shift the model from trying to block inbound
threats to concretely stopping threat actors already on the
inside from inflicting damage and stealing valuable data," said
Roy Katmor, chief executive of enSilo.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)