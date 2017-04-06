BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
TEL AVIV, April 6 (Reuters) -
* Israel-based Dapulse, a provider of web-based software to improve team management, communication and productivity, said on Thursday it raised $25 million, bringing its total funding to $34.1 million.
* Private equity and venture capital firm Insight Venture Partners of New York led the investment round with participation from existing investors Genesis and Entree Capital.
* The company, which has over 10,000 customers, will use the funding to boost growth and expand its product offering.
* Customers include Adidas, AT&T, Discovery Channel, Samsung, Uber and WeWork. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.