FRANKFURT, March 12 Three categories of civil
drone should be created to regulate unmanned aerial vehicles now
used in everything from filming to farming and parcel
deliveries, Europe's aviation safety body has proposed.
The proposals would allow the new industry to grow whilst at
the same time protecting people and goods, the European Aviation
Safety Agency (EASA) said on Thursday.
Drones in Europe are currently subject to a patchwork of
regulations in each country and the European Commission wants a
basic regulatory framework put in place by the end of this year.
In France, where flights over Paris without authorisation
from aviation authorities are illegal, drones flying over major
sites such as the Eiffel Tower and the U.S. Embassy caused alarm
earlier this month.
In Germany, drones must weigh no more than 25 kg while in
Britain, drones of above 20 kg are subject to the same
regulations as manned aircraft.
In the United States, the FAA bans most commercial drone
flights, though companies can currently apply for exemptions
while new rules are finalised.
Under the rules suggested by Cologne-based EASA, the lowest
risk category would cover low-energy aircraft, including model
planes, and would not require any licence. Such drones must be
flown within the line of sight, away from areas such as airports
and nature reserves and up to an altitude of 150 metres.
Flights above crowds would not be allowed in order to
minimise the risk to people, EASA said.
As soon as operations pose more risks to people or the drone
needs to share airspace with other vehicles, a risk assessment
must be carried out and then an authorisation awarded.
The highest category would be akin to current regulation for
commercial manned aircraft, with multiple certifications
required for operation, it said.
"These rules will ensure a safe and fertile environment for
this much promising industry to grow," EASA Executive Director
Patrick Ky said in a statement.
However the agency said the privacy risks posed by drones
would need to be addressed at national level, for example by
installing SIM cards.
"They raise concerns if citizens feel that drones intrude in
their private lives; if they illegally gather data; or if drones
become flying nuisances," EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc
said at a conference on drones last week.
The Commission is expected to present a draft law for the
lowest-risk category by December 2015, so that businesses could
operate drones across the EU by next year.
