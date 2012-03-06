* Seeks to grow 40 mln euro fund to 60 mln
* Founders include MySQL creator, others from MySQL
HELSINKI, March 6 The Finnish founders of
open-source database MySQL saim to invest in more European
software firms through their Open Ocean Capital fund, which they
see growing to 60 million euros by May, up a third from a year
earlier.
On Tuesday, Open Ocean said it, along with French venture
firms Alven Capital and ISAI, would invest $5 million in French
start-up Commmerce Guys, which makes open-source software for
online stores.
More investments in software firms are in the pipeline, it
said.
"Assuming stock markets and exit markets will recover at
some point, this is a good time to start," said Open Ocean
partner Tom Henriksson, former chief of Nokia's mobile marketing
business.
Open Ocean was founded in 2009 by MySQL leaders, including
the database's creator Michael "Monty" Widenius, who sold MySQL
for $1 billion to Sun Microsystems in 2008. MySQL is the most
popular open-source database and was a key factor in Oracle's
subsequent $7 billion acquisition of Sun.
Open Ocean invested in early-stage start-ups such as Web Of
Trust, MoSync and SkySQL in its first 6 million euro ($8
million) funding round. In May 2011 it announced a further round
of 40 million euros, which it seeks to grow to 60 million by May
this year.
Henriksson said the fund was particularly interested in
investing in companies that have strong developer and user
communities, similar to MySQL, as start-ups can't afford to hire
many developers.