LONDON May 1 Barclays launched a new
100 million pound ($154 million) fund on Friday to lend cash to
fast growing British technology firms who may not want to sell
an equity stake.
Barclays said it will lend up to 5 million pounds for three
years to technology firms that have secured venture capital
financing, filling what it said was a gap in the way technology
firms were financed in Britain.
It represents a debt finance option similar to those
available to U.S. tech firms but not widely available in
Britain. It may be an attractive alternative for entrepreneurs
who do not want to sell equity and create a more efficient
capital structure, the bank said.
There has been strong growth in technology firms in Britain
in recent years. Banks face competition from other sources such
as peer-to-peer lenders and private equity firms to fund their
growth, which is typically far more rapid than the traditional
15-year growth cycle for a business.
There has been a particular boom in financial technology
start-ups in London, and investment in this area in Britain and
Ireland was $623 million last year, more than double the amount
in 2013, consultancy Accenture estimated.
($1 = 0.6512 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Keith Weir)