SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 Lantern, a technology
startup that offers online and mobile coaching programs to
support mental health, has won early backing for its service.
Executives at the 2-year-old startup said on Friday it has
raised $4.4 million from investors led by Silicon Valley-based
venture firm Mayfield, with seed funding from SoftTechVC.
Facebook Inc Chief Product Officer Chris Cox is serving
as an advisor.
While most patients visit therapists at a physical office,
Lantern said its founding team has found that researchers
support the concept of online coaching, with occasional
check-ins from mental health professionals.
For $49 a month or $300 a year, Lantern's service tailors
programs for each customer based on a profile created by
answering online questions such as, "Is your life meaningful and
purposeful?" Lantern will connect each customer with a coach.
Lantern's online and mobile tools teach calming behaviors
such as muscle relaxation and deep breathing to help people cope
with anxiety, body image issues, stress or even relationships.
Coaches, who take a cut of the monthly fee, will regularly
check in via SMS to offer encouragement and feedback.
Internet-based programs to support mental health, while
growing in popularity, have only recently gained support from
investors. Just a year ago, Lantern Chief Executive Alejandro
Foung said, most venture capitalists would not "touch the
space." but now there is a growing interest in these digital
services.
To develop the service, Foung said Lantern worked closely
with researchers at Stanford University, Washington University
in St. Louis and Pennsylvania State University.
The National Institutes of Health recently granted the
company $4 million to study how to prevent eating disorders and
improve body image on campus. Thirty colleges are participating
in this study and are offering students free access to Lantern.
(Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Richard Chang)