SAN FRANCISCO Nov 11 Former Apple Inc
chief executive, John Sculley, is betting that people will
increasingly turn to the Internet for confidential counseling
and routine medical care.
Sculley has an undisclosed stake and sits on the board of
directors of Florida-based MDLive, a company that provides
patients with remote access to a licensed physician. Sculley
said he sees telemedicine and online mental health services
"going mainstream" in coming years.
On Tuesday, MDLive acquired Silicon Valley-based startup
Breakthrough Behavioral, expanding its portfolio of services to
include life-coaching, behavioral health and add a network of
mental health professionals. Financial terms were not disclosed.
On MDLive's mobile app and website, patients can consult a
doctor for $49 per visit. MDLive claims its network of board
certified physicians can treat a variety of ailments, such as
allergies, infections and sports injuries.
Breakthrough's web service helps patients in 10 states
across the United States speak with a mental health professional
on a secure video call. It provides an alternative to an
in-person visit to the therapist's office.
Sculley, who was also president of PepsiCo, was
influential in getting the deal done. In recent years, he has
been making strategic investments in a range of
health-technology startups, including MDLive and wearables
company Misfit.
Telemedicine is increasingly perceived by employers and the
government as a means to cut health costs, Sculley said. In
addition, states have been requiring that private insurance
plans cover telemedicine services.
A recent report from Towers Watson found that telemedicine
could deliver more than $6 billion in annual health care savings
to U.S. companies.
(Reporting By Christina Farr; Editing by Bernard Orr)