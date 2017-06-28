TEL AVIV, June 28 (Reuters) -
* Israeli digital printing startup Highcon said on Wednesday
it raised $20 million in a funding round led by Jerusalem
Venture Partners.
* Existing investors Landa Ventures, LR Group, OurCrowd and
Go Capital also participated. The financing will go towards
global expansion and development of Highcon's digital finishing
products.
* The global printing industry is predicted to reach $980
billion by 2018. The folding carton segment and commercial
printing markets are worth $82 billion and $167 billion
respectively, Highcon said.
* Highcon enables printers and packaging converters to offer
differentiated services not possible with traditional systems.
Its products create crease lines and are used for cutting and
etching, accelerating the creation of custom packaging and paper
products.
* The company has installed more than 50 machines worldwide.
