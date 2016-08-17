(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
HONG KONG Aug 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Asia's tech
titans are piling into India's unicorns. WhatsApp rival Hike
Messenger is the latest to join a handful of local startups with
a value in excess of the mythical $1 billion. China's Tencent
and Taiwan's Foxconn led a $175 million fundraising
for the app, which allows users to send each other
Bollywood-themed stickers and hide conversations from prying
parents. Even as the global venture capital market gets more
challenging, giants from the Far East are racing to dominate a
market that offers both exceptional size and openness.
Hike's new $1.4 billion valuation means the messaging app,
which launched in 2012, joins the ranks of ride-hailing app Ola,
e-commerce players Snapdeal and Flipkart, food delivery company
Zomato, and mobile wallet provider Paytm. Even now, India still
has less than ten unicorns. China has more like 50, according to
data compiled by TechCrunch.
Unlike Western rivals such as Amazon and Uber,
which are trying to dominate the Indian market themselves, Asian
players are mostly throwing cash at local rivals to enter
through the back door. Tencent, for example, appears to have
abandoned the effort to roll out WeChat in India and is now
putting its weight behind a local rival to conquer the market
for messaging.
Elsewhere, Japan's SoftBank - an early investor in
Hike - is a major shareholder of Ola. The Japanese internet
conglomerate, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and
Foxconn are all big backers of Snapdeal. Meanwhile, Alibaba and
its payments affiliate Ant Financial are the largest investors
in Paytm.
Pumping money into India, a market where absolute valuations
remain small, is a low risk, inexpensive way to bet on a market
with enormous growth potential. Venture fund Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers reckons that, excluding India, global internet
user growth would have slowed last year. India is also
relatively open, which should make it possible for
foreign-backed groups to thrive in a way that it is not usually
possible in China. The global tech climate may be cooling but
Asia's giants are determined to keep a firm grip on the region's
startups.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's Hike Messenger said on Aug. 16 it had raised $175
million in a new funding round valuing the WhatsApp rival at
close to $1.4 billion.
- The "Series D" financing was led by Chinese web giant
Tencent and Foxconn, the Taiwanese Apple supplier, the company
said in a statement.
- It added that existing investors Tiger Global, Bharti
Enterprises and SoftBank also participated in this round. The
new cash brings the total raised by Hike to $250 million.
- Hike launched in December 2012. The company has 100
million users, of which 90 percent are below the age of 30.
Users send 40 billion messages a month on its platform.
- Hike founder Kavin Bharti Mittal is the son of Sunil
Bharti Mittal, the founder of Bharti Telecom, India's largest
telecom operator.
