BEIJING Jan 21 Battling a perfect storm of
government suspicion and pricing probes in China, U.S.
technology companies are having to re-think how they sell
hardware and services in the world's second-biggest economy.
U.S. multinationals, including IBM, Cisco Systems
and Qualcomm, are looking to settle
price-gouging investigations and restore trust with Chinese
regulators in the wake of reports that U.S. government agencies
directly collect data and tap networks of the biggest domestic
technology companies.
All U.S. IT firms are "on the defensive" in China, said
Scott Kennedy, director of the Research Center for Chinese
Politics and Business at Indiana University. "They are all under
suspicion as either witting or unwitting collaborators in the
U.S. government's surveillance and intelligence gathering
activities."
Former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward
Snowden's revelations about U.S. government surveillance may
cost U.S. technology firms billions of dollars in lost sales,
analysts say. The U.S. cloud computing industry alone may lose
as much as $35 billion in worldwide sales over the next three
years, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation
(ITIF), a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit think-tank,
estimates.
"The ability of U.S. companies to sell abroad has been
seriously compromised by foreign customer concerns about the
relationship between the U.S. intelligence community and the
tech sector," said Daniel Castro, a senior analyst at ITIF.
Nowhere is the so-called 'Snowden Effect' expected to have
greater impact than in China, says Sanford C. Bernstein analyst
Toni Sacconaghi. "U.S. technology companies face the most
revenue risk in China by a wide margin, followed by Brazil and
other emerging markets," he wrote in a research note this month.
EARNINGS IMPACT
IBM, which reported a 22 percent drop in third-quarter China
sales, led by a 40 percent decline in hardware revenues, may be
a bellwether for the 'Snowden Effect' when it reports
fourth-quarter results later on Tuesday.
Revenue at the Armonk, N.Y.-based company is expected to
contract 3.7 percent in October-December from a year earlier, to
$28.2 billion, though net profit is seen rising 6 percent to
$6.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.
The mutually antagonistic relationship between Washington,
D.C. and Beijing, alongside China's drive to promote indigenous
champions and the deep ties between big U.S. tech firms and the
government, further complicate the outlook.
On Saturday, China's Commerce Ministry condemned the
$1.1-trillion spending passed by the U.S. Congress last week for
including a cyber-espionage review process for federal purchases
of technology from China.
Cisco Systems, which is locked in a commercial battle to
sell telecoms network equipment with Chinese domestic competitor
Huawei Technologies, reported China orders declined 18
percent last quarter, as top-five emerging market sales slumped
by more than a fifth. "I've never seen that fast a move in
emerging markets," said Cisco CEO John Chambers.
"BETWEEN A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE"
For Qualcomm and InterDigital Inc, which face
anti-monopoly investigations by China's top planning agency, the
National Development and Reform Commission, related to their
patent licenses for wireless mobile handsets and networks, the
challenges may be greater.
Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs said earlier this month the company
was still in the dark on developments in the China probe, which
the company announced in November. Qualcomm, the
leading provider of handset chipsets for 4G networks, reports
its earnings on Jan. 29.
"These firms are between a rock and hard place," said
Kennedy of the Research Center for Chinese Politics and
Business. "They can push the U.S. government to stop using them
to spy, but that will alienate them from an important source of
political support and business, and perhaps put them in
violation of the (U.S.) Patriot Act or some secret executive
order."
IBM may address official concerns by rolling out more
technologies and services. Last month, IBM announced it was
expanding its enterprise cloud platform into China as part of a
$1.2 billion global initiative. That followed
Amazon.com Inc's announcement that Amazon Web Services
would launch its own cloud computing services in China.
Amazon said it signed a technical deal with the Beijing city
government and with the government of Ningxia, an autonomous
region, "to help foster development of a robust IT sector in
western China."
IBM also is reportedly in talks with China's Lenovo Group
Ltd to sell its low-end server business, a move that
"may cool things down," said Alberto Moel, a Hong Kong-based
analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein.
On Friday, U.S. President Barack Obama proposed making
changes to the NSA, without addressing the government's
unauthorized access to company systems and technologies.
That may not be enough for U.S. tech firms.
"The president's speech was empathetic, balanced and
thoughtful, but insufficient to meet the real needs of our
globally connected world and a free Internet," said Ed Black,
president of the Computer & Communications Industry Association,
a group that represents Google, Microsoft,
Facebook, Yahoo, and other U.S. firms targeted
by NSA surveillance.