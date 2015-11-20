(Fixes spelling of name Rieder from 'Reider,' paragraphs 6 and
7.)
By Ross Kerber
Nov 20 New technologies have tempered some
inflationary pressures, which could give the U.S. Federal
Reserve some breathing room on the pace of interest rate hikes
in the new year, according to a number of big investors at the
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.
Advances like smartphones and new software applications have
lowered the cost of many services and allowed companies to
expand without driving up their expenses for inputs like labor.
"Robots don't bargain for wages," said Bonnie Baha, lead
portfolio manager at DoubleLine Capital.
The impact of information technology on the broader economy
has been on the minds of policymakers at least since a speech by
then-Fed chairman Alan Greenspan in 2000, in the middle of the
dot-com boom, noting how inflation had remained low despite big
gains in productivity.
But the issue has come into sharper focus in recent years as
advances in mobile computing have reshaped entire industries and
driven the growth of start-ups offering low prices, like
ride-sharing service Uber and room-sharing service Airbnb Inc.
Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for fundamental fixed
income at New York asset manager BlackRock Inc,
presented an analysis at the Summit, showing that an iPhone
selling around $600 today would be worth $1.44 million on the
basis of how much its computing and storage power would have
been worth in 1991.
"The impact on the system I think is profound," Rieder said.
"You have an economy that can grow without inflation, because we
are creating the ability to do what we used to do, at a fraction
of the cost."
At a practical level, the new technologies complicate the
traditional analysis used by Fed officials as they mull whether
to raise interest rates for the first time since 2006, said Ed
Yardeni, the well-known economist who spoke at the Summit.
Officially, the Fed pursues the twin goals of limiting
inflation and maintaining employment, a relationship
traditionally measured with an analysis known as the Phillips
Curve, Yardeni said.
But it is plausible that technology serves as a
deflationary force, Yardeni said, meaning the current low rate
of U.S. unemployment will not push up inflation as much as
before.
Or, as Yardeni put it: "If we live in an environment where
there are powerful structural deflationary pressures, then why
get all bent out of shape that the Phillips Curve is about to
turn on you?"
Editing by Bernadette Baum