* Amal Ayoub's biotech firm is focused on fighting cancer
* Most high-tech entrepreneurs in Israel are Jewish and male
* Arab-Israeli entrepreneurs tend to lack industry network
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Dec 15 Israel is proud to call itself
a "Start-up Nation", with more tech firms listed on Nasdaq than
any other country outside the United States and China. But two
elements are often missing from that success story: women and
Arabs.
Doctor Amal Ayoub is hoping to change that.
An Arab-Israeli from the town of Nazareth, Ayoub is the
founder and chief executive of Metallo Therapy, a biomedical
start-up that has developed technology to better monitor the
development of malignant tumours.
She has brought her company to the brink of commercial
success -- pre-clinical safety studies and plans for regulatory
approval are underway -- thanks to investment from the office of
Israel's chief scientist, from health-technology investment fund
Arkin Holdings, and from NGT3, an Arab-focused incubator.
But it has not been a straightforward path for the
38-year-old mother of two, who got a first degree in physics at
Technion -- often referred to as the MIT of Israel -- and her
PhD in biomedical engineering from Ben-Gurion University.
"It is difficult for Arabs to be accepted at Israeli
organisations," said Ayoub."It's difficult to be integrated into
Israel's high-tech and biotech society."
One of the biggest hurdles she faced was the fact that the
country's leading hot-bed of innovation is the Israeli army --
which very few Arab-Israelis, especially not women -- join,
where relationships built up during national service can form
the basis for future success.
"Networking is not efficient in Arab society," Ayoub said,
referring to the lack of any similar structure to bring Arab
entrepreneurs together for years at a time and develop lasting
bonds.
She also had to overcome poor odds relating to employment
for Arab-Israeli women: Only 30 percent aged 25-64 are in work,
compared to 75 percent of people in the country as a whole,
figures from the Israeli economy ministry show.
FINDING BACKERS
Another problem was the difficulty of trying to build a
network of biotech and financial contacts.
Israeli-Arabs make up about 20 percent of Israel's 8 million
population. While there are a growing number of would-be
entrepreneurs among them, they are still a very small community,
mostly based in a belt of towns and cities between Nazareth and
Haifa.
Nizar Mishael, the chief financial officer of the NGT3 fund
that provided seed money to Ayoub said one factor holding back
the community was its risk aversion. With Israeli-Arabs finding
it harder to secure good jobs and generally earning less than
Israelis do, holding down a decent job is preferable to taking
risks on a start up, Mishael said.
Ayoub managed to raise $1.2 million to get Metallo Therapy
off the ground and is in the process of raising a further $2
million to complete safety studies in animals and start full
clinical trials.
She aims to expand the company to the point that it becomes
an attractive acquisition target for a large drug company.
While the United States and Europe are likely to be the main
markets for her technology, Ayoub hopes the 400-million-strong
Arab world - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are both
active in biomedical research - will also be interested.
"I know that some Arab countries don't like to work with
Israeli companies, but I hope that might be different for a
company started by an Arab woman," she said.
In the hope of encouraging other Arab-Israeli entrepreneurs
not to give up on their dreams, Ayoub meets them regularly to
share advice and guidance.
"This is part of my agenda. There are not that many Arab
entrepreneurs but the number has been growing rapidly," she
said, pointing out that venture capitalists were "missing a huge
opportunity" by not investing more in the sector.
(Editing by Luke Baker and Sophie Walker)