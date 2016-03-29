JERUSALEM, March 29 Israel's Beamer, whose
technology compresses video while preserving quality, said on
Tuesday it was acquiring video conversion tech firm Vanguard
Video to bolster its line of video encoding, media compression
and optimisation products.
Beamr, which did not disclose financial details of the
purchase, said it will be able to achieve unprecedented levels
of video quality at very low bit rates to allow cable,
satellite, mobile and other operators to deliver high quality
video over congested networks.
For operators, "it will enable users to stay below
newly-imposed ISP data caps, while still enjoying full HD (high
definition) content on a variety of connected devices," Beamr
said.
At the same time, Beamr said it raised $15 million in a
private funding round led by Disruptive Growth and with
participation from Marker and Innovation Endeavours, which is
solely backed by Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt.
Beamr said that with 80 percent of internet traffic
predicted to be video by 2019, the industry is seeking to stave
off network congestion by incorporating compression solutions to
shrink files sizes.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)