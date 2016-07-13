BRIEF-AB Q3 2016/2017 net profit increases to 13.2 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS 1.85 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.71 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
TEL AVIV, July 13 (Reuters) -
* Israeli high-tech companies raised a record $1.7 billion in the second quarter, up 55 percent from the previous quarter, according to the Israel Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center and KPMG Somekh Chaikin.
* The largest deal in the quarter was $300 million raised by mobile app company Gett.
* In the first half of 2016 Israeli high-tech capital raising rose 35 percent from a year earlier to $2.8 billion.
* An increase in large deals above $20 million "is driven by the enhanced activity of foreign investors - primarily corporate investors and VC funds - in growth-stage companies," said Koby Simana, CEO of IVC Research Center.
* IVC projected about $5.3 billion will be raised by the end of the year, up 20 percent from 2015. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO