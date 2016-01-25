JERUSALEM Jan 25 Israel's high-tech sector raised a record $4.43 billion in 2015, up 30 percent from 2014, the Israel Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center said on Monday.

IVC said there were 708 deals last year, with an average of $6.3 million per deal.

Tech deals were a record $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter.

Ofer Sela, partner at KPMG Somekh Chaikin's technology group, said that in the fourth quarter Israel ran contrary to the rest of the world, remaining untouched by global concerns regarding the Chinese stock market and U.S. interest rate hike.

"We expect the Israeli market to slow down if the bear market persists. The general current sentiment in the Israeli market is that 'winter is coming'," he said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)