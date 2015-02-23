* Parking a $25 billion industry in the United States
* Israeli tech firms focus on identifying available spaces
* U.S., British firms focused on pre-booked parking slots
TEL AVIV, Feb 23 When it comes to helping
drivers, there's no shortage of in-car technology from GPS
navigation to collision-warning systems. But now start-ups are
tackling a perennial source of frustration -- finding a parking
space.
With the parking industry worth $25 billion a year in the
United States and more than twice that in western Europe, it's
no surprise that high-tech firms are scrambling to come up with
clever ways to make the process quicker and easier.
In Britain, JustPark provides a mobile app that enables
users to rent people's private parking spaces.
In the United States, SpotHero and ParkWhiz allow users to
find paid parking areas or book places in advance. German
carmaker BMW has been trialling a similar service
called ParkNow.
But Israeli companies are taking a different approach to the
problem: predicting where parking spaces can be found based on
mobile data analytics.
Anagog, a Tel Aviv-based firm, has developed an app that can
guide drivers to empty on-street parking using real-time,
crowd-sourced data from mobile phones, similar to what another
Israeli app, Waze, has successfully done with navigation. Waze
was bought by Google in 2013 for $1 billion.
Anagog's software learns personal behaviour and knows
whether a user is getting into a car or starting to drive away,
freeing up a place.
"We can direct people to spots that are about to open," said
chief marketing officer Jake Levant. The company said it has
built up a network of tens of millions of drivers who contribute
millions of "parking events" daily.
The technology is already attracting attention from the
industry, including ParkNow, which recognises that its parking
solutions are based on advanced planning rather than predicting
or knowing when a space will open up.
Joachim Hauser, the director of mobility services at BMW,
which has also backed JustPark, said mobile intelligence had
implications for the auto industry and mobile service providers
beyond finding a parking space, making it particularly
attractive.
"We will be looking at companies like Anagog to fill the
ParkNow brand," he said, without giving details of how that
could work.
SHARING ECONOMY
Another Israeli company, ParkLife, takes a similar approach
to Anagog but uses a statistical model and mapping data to
direct drivers to the best area to find on-street parking.
Since it does not need heaps of historical data, it can
quickly be adapted to cities around the world. If there's no
on-street parking available, it will direct users to a parking
lot and provide walking directions to the final destination.
"This is a Google economy - it's all about free, about
sharing," said Roger Lanctot, an automotive analyst at Strategy
Analytics, who believes predictive technology focused on
on-street parking is where the market is headed.
While most consumers will opt for free parking if they can
find it rather than paying for a car park or a pre-booked
parking space, the key to the burgeoning industry would appear
to be providing users with as many options as possible.
Pango Mobile Parking, another Israeli company, started with
an app that makes it quicker and easier to pay for parking via
mobile phone. It now has agreements with 14 U.S. cities and
operations in Brazil and Poland. But it's also providing parking
location and valet parking services.
"Parking is a big business," said chief executive Zion
Harel, pointing out that mobile payments account for only 7
percent of the U.S. market, whereas in Israel they are already
more than 50 percent. "A lot of corporations are looking to see
where this is going," he said.
