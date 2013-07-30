By Tim Kelly
| TOKYO, July 31
TOKYO, July 31 As the breakneck growth in the
global smartphone market eases, the mostly Japanese companies
that make the robots that build the phones are looking to
automakers to take up the slack.
Robotics remains a strength in a Japanese electronics
industry that has been hammered by competition from rivals in
South Korea and Taiwan. Panasonic Corp, Hitachi
High-Technologies, Yamaha Motor Co, Fuji
Machine Manufacturing and JUKI Corp together
make eight of every 10 component mounting robots.
The quickest of these can mount more than two dozen parts a
second, some thinner than a tenth of a millimeter. A line of 10
connected robots can put together 5,000 smartphones a day.
But, as smartphone sales growth slows, the chip mounters are
feeling the squeeze.
Sales at Panasonic's chip mounter business - one of its
non-core, but niche market leading divisions at the centre of a
revival plan - dropped by a tenth in the year to end-March. The
business has around a 30 percent global market share.
Katsuhiko Omoto, who heads Panasonic's factory automation
unit, sees little prospect for a rebound this year. "We don't
really see big growth," he told Reuters at the firm's
headquarters outside Tokyo. Around a third of the cabinet-sized
machines made there end up in Chinese foundries cranking out
Apple Inc iPhones and other mobile devices.
The global market for chip mounters is forecast to grow to
$7 billion by 2015, according to industry researcher Technavio,
from $4-$5 billion now.
Panasonic, which has bled red ink for years from its
struggling television sales, announces its April-June quarterly
results later on Wednesday. Operating profit is expected to
increase nearly 30 percent to almost 50 billion yen ($510
million), according to StarMine's SmartEstimates, which uses top
analysts' forecasts based on accuracy and timeliness.
Panasonic's component mounting robots business brings in
around 1.4 percent of sales, but earns 6 percent of operating
profit.
SMARTPHONES SLOWING
Smartphone sales are still growing, and market tracker IDC
predicts annual shipments will top 1.5 billion by 2017, up from
917 million this year - but the blistering growth of the past
five years is slowing.
IDC sees sales increasing by around 15 percent this year in
mature markets such as the United States, down from 20.6 percent
last year, and this will slow further to just 4.6 percent by
2017. In emerging markets - China accounts for around a third of
global demand - growth will slow to 12 percent this year from
more than 35 percent.
Omoto reckons Panasonic could boost its share of the chip
mounting market by wooing the many smaller Chinese mobile phone
makers that are gaining ground on Apple. The U.S. firm's Greater
China sales slumped 43 percent in April-June from the previous
quarter. Beyond that, Omoto, whose operating margins have
slipped to 8 percent from 10 percent, is looking to reduce his
smartphone related business to a quarter from 30 percent by
selling more of his robots to the automaking industry.
DRIVING CHANGE
Automatic parking, collision warning systems, cameras, and
complex engine and suspension management computers add up to an
under-the-hood boom in auto electronics. Drivers are also
shifting to hybrids and electric cars, which tend to have more
electronics than traditional gasoline models.
"The amount of electronics in a car is only going to
increase," said Naoki Kobayashi, deputy chief engineer at Toyota
Motor Corp's luxury Lexus brand, noting the recently
launched IS model has one fifth more electronic control units
than its predecessor.
Hitachi High Technologies, a majority-owned subsidiary of
conglomerate Hitachi Ltd, is also eyeing opportunities
among auto manufacturers and their supply chains.
"It looks as though the smartphone and tablet markets have
peaked," said Masatoshi Kurosawa, a general manager at the
Hitachi firm, adding he doesn't yet see any new consumer gadget
to make up for the slowing smartphone momentum. His company and
other chip mounters typically have around 10 months advance
notice of new product launches when manufacturers begin shopping
around for new production equipment.
MAKING THE SWITCH
Switching to supplying the autos industry requires chip
mounters to focus less on speed and miniaturization and more on
component traceability, said Hiroshi Nakamura, a managing
officer at JUKI.
"For the past several years the market has focused on
smartphones, and that has meant everyone focused on making fast
machines," he said. "Automakers have stricter safety concerns
which means they avoid cutting edge components."
In JUKI's showroom basement, Nakamura showed off one robot
that snaps six photographs every time a component is mounted on
a circuit board. That data is stored on a database allowing
automakers to quickly trace any production faults.
Yamaha Motors, a long-time chip mounter supplier to the
autos industry, has noted increased competition from rivals that
have until now been more focused on smartphones. Its response
has been to seek business at Chinese smartphone foundries which
are buying fewer of Panasonic's high-speed mounters by offering
to automate work, such as fitting connectors, that is still done
by hand.
That kind of offer is going down well in Taiwan where annual
wage increases of over 10 percent are pushing up labour costs.
"Wages in China, Thailand and Vietnam are rising and that's
increasing the appeal of automation," said Hiroaki Fujita, who
heads Yamaha Motor's Hamamatsu-based chip mounter business.
JUKI, which last month agreed to take over Sony Corp's
chip mounter business, is also interested. "If it's
faster than by hand then that's enough," said Nakamura.