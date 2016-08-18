(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Malathi Nayak and Deborah M. Todd
NEW YORK Aug 17 Cisco Systems Inc's
announcement on Wednesday that it plans to lay off 5,500
employees is unlikely to be the last round of Silicon Valley
pink slips as hardware companies struggle to keep up with rapid
technology shifts, analysts and recruiters said.
Companies that traditionally have made most of their money
selling computers, chips, servers, routers and other equipment
are especially vulnerable, analysts say, as mobile applications
and cloud computing become increasingly important.
The Cisco layoffs come in the wake of Intel's announcement
in April that it was laying off 12,000 workers. Dell Inc
said in January it had shed 10,000 jobs and is expected
to make further cuts after it closes a $67 billion deal to
acquire data storage company EMC Corp.
So far this year, technology companies in the United States
have shed about 63,000 jobs, according to outplacement
consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.
"The hi-tech industry is going through a serious
deconstruction," said Trip Chowdhry, an analyst at Global
Equities Research. "There is more pain to come."
Chowdhry said he expects job cuts to rise drastically as
more companies subscribe to "super cloud" services from the
likes of Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.
These services manage hardware, software, networks and databases
and eliminate the need for workers to manage various technology
layers, Chowdhry said.
In January, Chowdhry estimated that layoffs in the tech
industry would hit 330,000 this year. On Wednesday, he said he
had raised his estimate to 370,000. Some other analysts said
that forecast was too bleak.
IBM Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co,
Oracle Corp and Dell Inc could be the next to
shed workers, analysts said.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell and Oracle declined comment
and IBM could not be immediately reached for comment.
'TREMORS OF CHANGE'
"Tech incumbents are all bracing for the tremors of change.
said Glenn O'Donnell, an analyst at Forrester Research. "We
fully expect a lot of collateral damage as this plays out - not
just with Cisco."
Cisco and other old-guard technology companies have been
pursuing a challenging shift to software-oriented services.
Margins in software services are higher than hardware because
they bring recurring revenue and there are "fewer people
involved on the cost side," said Roger Kay, an analyst at
Endpoint Technologies Associates.
That could mean more job cuts. Silicon Valley job recruiters
offered mixed views about the fate of hardware engineers laid
off at Cisco and other tech firms.
"Nobody wants to be laid off but if job elimination is
going to happen, 2016 is not a bad time for it to happen," said
John Reed, Senior Executive Director of the tech recruitment
firm Robert Half Technologies.
Still, recruiters said, hardware engineers may need to be
flexible and willing to retrain if they want to find work.
"Nobody wants hardware designers and engineers," said Andy
Price of executive search firm SPMB. "There was a moment in time
when devices were hot and (action-camera maker) GoPro made
everyone excited about devices, but a lot of those types of
companies died on the vine."
Currently, he said, "hardware engineers are probably the
least attractive skill set imaginable in the Valley."
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Deborah Todd in San
Francisco; Editing by Eric Effron and Bernard Orr)