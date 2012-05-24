By Lee Chyen Yee
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 24 With home turf advantage in
the world's biggest computer market and a foothold in major
emerging economies, China's Lenovo Group is looking to
turn market share into profit, heaping more pressure on U.S.
rivals Hewlett-Packard Co and Dell Inc.
Concern that global tech spending, particularly in the
developed world, is weakening faster than expected has battered
Dell shares and prompted HP to axe some 27,000 jobs. To counter
weakness in consumer spending in major cities in the world's
second-largest economy, Lenovo is Casting its net wider.
"We are seeing strong growth in smaller Chinese cities,"
Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing said this week, unveiling a 59
percent jump in quarterly net profit. He noted that personal
computer penetration in China is still just 20-30 percent versus
99 percent in the United States.
China has been Lenovo's traditional stronghold, contributing
42 percent of group revenue and boasting the business's highest
operating margins. Lenovo has around a 30 percent share of the
Chinese PC market, well ahead of Acer, Dell, Asustek
and HP, all with single-digit market share, according
to data from research firm IDC.
Lenovo sold 2.5 million PCs in China in January-March,
according to IDC, and company data showed the average selling
price across its products rose 1.5 percent from the previous
quarter to $545. In the fast growing tablet segment, its Lepad
trails some way behind Apple Inc's iPad, but outsells
Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab.
Analysts note that while Dell has focused on high-margin
products, Lenovo has aimed for volume sales to gain market
share. The key for Lenovo, which has risen to the world's No.2
PC maker after its 2005 acquisition of IBM's PC
business, is how to turn that market share into profit.
In the year to end-March, Lenovo's operating margin was
below 2 percent - though it was 4.5 percent in China - compared
to more than 7 percent at Dell and HP. Yang said Lenovo would
look to turn a profit in emerging markets once it hits a certain
volume - or 10 percent market share. This would allow it to hook
in customers and profit later when they upgrade their products,
particularly corporate clients, analysts said.
After quarterly profit fell sharply at both HP and Dell,
investors are asking questions about their product strategies
and management focus in a weak global economy.
Sunny Chung, Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Domestic Equity
head, said a slowdown would cause some build-up in PC inventory
as there would be more uncertainty over demand later this year.
Allianz Global Investors owns Lenovo shares.
Lenovo lags HP by 4-5 percentage points as global PC market
leader, but analysts expect the Chinese firm to take the top
slot this year or next.
Lenovo has unveiled a series of consumer products in China
as it moves aggressively into smartphones, tablet PCs and smart
TVs, though some analysts question whether all its products will
have the same level of success it has had in PCs.
"Lenovo's strategy in China is to continue building its own
ecosystem, such as notebook, desktop, tablet, smartphone and TV.
This could be kind of a dream as it's not easy to generate large
profits from building hardware," said Angela Hsiang, an analyst
with KGI Securities in Taipei.
BUYING MARKET SHARE
Lenovo has been winning market share in other emerging
markets, such as Russia and India, where it is the top vendor,
but that has been at the expense of operating losses due to
aggressive pricing.
Yang said his company's focus over the coming quarters would
be to improve profitability in these markets by increasing
volume sales and controlling costs in areas such as hard disk
drives. In mature markets, which generate more than 40 percent
of Lenovo's revenue, the company has taken market share more by
acquisition.
Last year it bought Medion in a deal that valued the German
consumer electronics retailer at around $900 million, and signed
a joint venture with NEC Corp to sell laptops in Japan.
Chief Financial Officer Wong Wai Ming says Lenovo is open to
more acquisitions.