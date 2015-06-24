MUMBAI, June 24 Indian IT firm Tech Mahindra Ltd
is setting up a new unit to sharpen its focus on
winning contracts in the healthcare industry, one of the
fast-growing segments for the outsourcing services providers, a
senior executive said on Wednesday.
The unit, to be called nth dimension, has won an IT services
project worth about 60 million pounds ($94.48 million) from
Britain-based healthcare company CircleHealth, Tech Mahindra's
Rajib Bhattacharya, who will lead the new subsidiary, told
Reuters.
"I think with this, in a few years' time we will be able to
leverage opportunities globally," he said.
Rivals like Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and
Infosys Ltd have also sharpened focus on the
healthcare sector on hopes the implementation of the U.S.
Affordable Care Act would boost outsourcing opportunities.
Cognizant bought healthcare IT services provider TriZetto
Corp for $2.7 billion in September.
"Yes, we are actively seeking deals in the U.S. as well,"
Bhattacharya said.
Under the new deal, Tech Mahindra, which gets about 10
percent of its sales from healthcare clients now, will develop
technologies for patient care and operational delivery, and
reduce costs for the U.K. firm, CircleHealth CEO Steve Melton
said.
CircleHealth runs private hospitals and services for the
UK's National Healthcare Service.
($1 = 0.6350 pounds)
