Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - UBS upgrades Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) to "buy" from "sell" and raises its target price to 1,650 rupees from 920 rupees, citing potential earnings upside, cheap valuations.

The investment bank says the recent rupee weakness will help offset some of the cost associated with trying to increase revenue.

UBS adds that its shares valuations at a 50 percent discount to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) offer potential upside on earnings surprises.

Tech Mahindra's shares are up 1.6 percent at 10:32 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)