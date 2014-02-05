Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Tech Mahindra(TEML.NS) rose around 3 percent after its December-quarter profit rose more than three-fold to beat analysts estimates.

Analysts add the company's volume growth for the October-December is better than rivals Tata Consultancy services and HCL Technologies(HCLT.NS).

