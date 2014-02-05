Gold ticks higher, but more losses expected
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
MUMBAI Shares in Tech Mahindra(TEML.NS) rose around 3 percent after its December-quarter profit rose more than three-fold to beat analysts estimates.
Analysts add the company's volume growth for the October-December is better than rivals Tata Consultancy services and HCL Technologies(HCLT.NS).
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
SEOUL Hyundai Motor forecast a gradual earnings recovery after posting a smaller-than-expected 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales of higher-margin cars cushioned the impact of a U.S. recall and revenue decline in China.