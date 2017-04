Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS) slumps 5.1 percent after April-June-quarter net profit lags estimates.

The fall in the company's operating margins to 18.1 percent from 21.2 percent in Jan-March is also seen as disappointing.

Tech Mahindra shares had gained 19 percent compared to a 15 percent gain in the Sensex over previous three months.

As of 10:41 a.m., the stock was trading 3.5 percent lower.

($1 = 60.7250 rupees)

(Reporting by Aabhishek Vishnoi)