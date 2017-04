An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tech Mahindra Ltd(TEML.NS) gains 4.3 percent to three-week high.

Company's July-September profit rose 7.3 percent to 5.89 billion rupees ($95.8 million).

Traders say 5.2 percent sequential U.S. dollar revenue growth seen highest among peers and ahead of some estimates.

Larger rival Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) had posted a 3.1 percent sequential U.S. dollar revenue growth in the second quarter.

($1 = 61.4725 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)