An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters Market Eye - Tech Mahindra Ltd(TEML.NS) falls 1.1 percent, while NMDC Ltd (NMDC.NS) is down 0.9 percent after shares turned ex-dividend on Thursday.

Tech Mahindra declared a final dividend of 5 rupees per share, while NMDC had announced a dividend of 4 rupees per share for the fiscal year ended March 2013.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)