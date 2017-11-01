Tech Mahindra quarterly profit surges

REUTERS - Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted a 30 percent jump in second-quarter profit, helped by higher revenue from its IT services segment.

FILE PHOTO: An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Profit attributable to owners of the company rose to 8.36 billion rupees ($129.42 million) from 6.45 billion rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2gTxUW7

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 7.18 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Revenue from operations rose six percent to 76.06 billion rupees, the company said.

($1 = 64.5950 rupees)