Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in software firm Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS) rose as much as 4.9 percent after its board approved merging Mahindra Satyam (SATY.NS) with itself.

The swap ratio of 8.5 shares of Satyam for every share in Tech Mahindra, is positive for Tech Mahindra at current prices, traders and analysts said.

"Investors will look forward for diversification of revenue stream," Sanjive Hota, senior research analyst at Sharekhan, said.

The merged entity is likely to be the fifth largest IT services company in India. Satyam was sold in April 2009 to Tech Mahindra, after the founder of the Hyderabad-based company admitted to one of the largest accounting frauds in India.

Tech Mahindra stock could see some near-term upside due to the longer-term benefits, which could come in the form new set of investors, Citi said in a note.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)