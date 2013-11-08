(Adds dropped word "Trust" from 3rd para, edits lead, headline)

LONDON Nov 8 An organisation founded by musician Peter Gabriel which uses online videos to document human rights abuses features in a charity's list of groups using the web and new technology to tackle major world problems.

The WITNESS group made it into the Nominet Trust's list of NT100 "Trailblazers". It features alongside Mozilla Firefox, described by the trust as a "free and open source web browser created by a global non-profit dedicated to putting individuals in control".

Nominet Trust, a Britain-based charity which provides funding for social technology purposes, also picked out "Patients Like Me" which it said was "a network of more than 200,000 members, sharing their experiences of more than 2,000 medical conditions".

Other Trailblazers include online activist network Avaaz, code-sharing network "Code for America", travel experience sharing group "Couchsurfing" and "Kickstarter", the crowd-funding platform.

"Creative Commons" which helps artists and others deal with intellectual property rights, the "GitHub" code-sharing site and the "JustGiving" site for fundraisers and contributors also made the list.

The Trailblazers grouping was selected from the longer NT100 list.

Nominet Trust steering committee chairman and former journalist Charles Leadbeater said the NT100 "highlights how digital technologies can make a real difference to some of the most pressing social challenges we face".

"We want to offer the NT100 as a growing public source of information of social tech innovators around the world, searchable by anyone seeking a solution to a social challenge," he added.

