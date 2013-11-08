(Adds dropped word "Trust" from 3rd para, edits lead, headline)
LONDON Nov 8 An organisation founded by
musician Peter Gabriel which uses online videos to document
human rights abuses features in a charity's list of groups using
the web and new technology to tackle major world problems.
The WITNESS group made it into the Nominet Trust's list of
NT100 "Trailblazers". It features alongside Mozilla Firefox,
described by the trust as a "free and open source web browser
created by a global non-profit dedicated to putting individuals
in control".
Nominet Trust, a Britain-based charity which provides
funding for social technology purposes, also picked out
"Patients Like Me" which it said was "a network of more than
200,000 members, sharing their experiences of more than 2,000
medical conditions".
Other Trailblazers include online activist network Avaaz,
code-sharing network "Code for America", travel experience
sharing group "Couchsurfing" and "Kickstarter", the
crowd-funding platform.
"Creative Commons" which helps artists and others deal with
intellectual property rights, the "GitHub" code-sharing site and
the "JustGiving" site for fundraisers and contributors also made
the list.
The Trailblazers grouping was selected from the longer NT100
list.
Nominet Trust steering committee chairman and former
journalist Charles Leadbeater said the NT100 "highlights how
digital technologies can make a real difference to some of the
most pressing social challenges we face".
"We want to offer the NT100 as a growing public source of
information of social tech innovators around the world,
searchable by anyone seeking a solution to a social challenge,"
he added.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Pravin Char)