SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 The U.S. National Security
Agency is turning to Silicon Valley for topflight talent, but
first it has to rebuild trust.
Anne Neuberger, special assistant to NSA Director Michael
Rogers, said this week she feared the agency would no longer be
able to recruit top technologists, since former contractor
Edward Snowden blew the lid off the extent of its spying
activities.
At a seminar organized by the non-profit LongNow Foundation
in San Francisco, she extended a plea to an audience replete
with tech workers to consider a career in government, or at
least apply for a fellowship.
Silicon Valley has a reputation for disdain of government
regulation, and many of its largest players from Google to
Twitter have been outspoken in their criticism of the spy agency
in the wake of Snowden's revelations.
Senior NSA officials have downplayed the repercussions of
the revelations previously.
But Neuberger said that, in the long run, the agency might
struggle to keep pace with technology.
Describing her role as an intermediary between the public
and technology sectors, Neuberger promised to "rebuild trust" in
the wake of what she called "media leaks."
The NSA spent months "soul-searching" and now plans to
engage with the media. It is already in talks to extend privacy
protections abroad and has started taking meetings, she added.
The NSA is eager to make versions of previously classified
documents available to the public.
With distrust, "our own workforce becomes demoralized. Our
programs are curtailed," she said. "We need to find a balance of
experience and new ideas."
